Anglesey monthly bin collection idea by council
Bins could be collected once a month and communities could be asked to run libraries as Anglesey council tries to bridge a likely funding gap of £5.5m.
The local authority will also consider cutting £1m from the schools budget, increasing car parking charges and outsourcing residential care homes.
On top of that, ratepayers could also face a possible increase of 4.5% on their bills.
A consultation will start next week.
The authority said it is considering having black bin collections every three or four weeks to save money.
If the idea was given the go-ahead, the island would follow its neighbouring county, Gwynedd, which changed to three-weekly collections of rubbish last year.