Anglesey monthly bin collection idea by council

Bins could be collected once a month and communities could be asked to run libraries as Anglesey council tries to bridge a likely funding gap of £5.5m.

The local authority will also consider cutting £1m from the schools budget, increasing car parking charges and outsourcing residential care homes.

On top of that, ratepayers could also face a possible increase of 4.5% on their bills.

A consultation will start next week.

The authority said it is considering having black bin collections every three or four weeks to save money.

If the idea was given the go-ahead, the island would follow its neighbouring county, Gwynedd, which changed to three-weekly collections of rubbish last year.