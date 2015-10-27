Old Colwyn drunk man on mobility scooter banned

From the section

A seemingly unconscious disabled man was found drunk in a mobility scooter by a police community support officer, a court has heard.

Yusef Khalifa, 52, of Old Colwyn, Conwy, said he had drunk two bottles of wine, Llandudno magistrates heard.

He admitted being in charge of a "mechanically-propelled vehicle" when three times the drink-drive limit and having a folding knife.

He was banned from driving a vehicle for six months.

A six-month community order was also imposed, along with a fine and costs totalling £385.