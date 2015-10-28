Coroner raises A470 Dolgellau junction safety concerns

Image caption Protesters have raised concerns about safety at the junction

A coroner has said he will raise concerns about the safety of a Gwynedd junction on the main north-south Wales road following two fatal crashes.

A motorcyclist and an 83-year-old driver both died in 2014 after collisions at the A470 junction with the Bala turn off in Dolgellau.

A further four serious accidents have occurred at the same spot and roundabouts are now planned.

The north west Wales coroner said he will contact highways officials.

It followed representations from the families of the two fatal crash victims at their inquests on Tuesday.

John David Roach, 83, of Manchester, was killed instantly on 23 May 2014 when he drove out of the Bala Road junction into the path of an oncoming bin lorry.

Motorcyclist Kevin John Haddock, 56, of Birmingham, was riding along the A470 on 5 July when a vehicle pulled out of the same junction into his path.

He died later at Bronglais Hospital, Aberystwyth, of multiple injuries.

Coroner Dewi Pritchard Jones recorded accidental death conclusions in both cases.

Sarah Sutherland, for Mr Haddock's family, told the inquest: "The family I represent would like you to draw the attention of the dangers at the junction with the Welsh assembly. I am sure that the Welsh government will not ignore your views."

Following the accidents, traffic lights have been placed at the junction and in March it was announced it would be replaced with a roundabout by spring 2017.