Snowdonia rescuers 'frustrated' after walker left stranded

Rescuers in Snowdonia have said they are "frustrated" after a lost walker was left behind by another mountaineer.

Llanberis Mountain Rescue volunteers were put on standby at 15:40 GMT on Tuesday, awaiting confirmation the woman had descended safely with the help of the other walker.

They had to search for the woman after her potential saviour "rushed off into the mist", leaving her on the Pyg track with no torch.

She was found 90 minutes later.

The team have urged mountaineers to continue the "good Samaritan" tradition of helping others, following the incident.