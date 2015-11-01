Porthdinllaen lifeboat station to get first female coxswain

Image copyright RNLI

A 25-year-old volunteer is in training to be the first fully-trained female coxswain in the 151-year history of Porthdinllaen RNLI lifeboat station.

Caryl Parry Thomas, a police officer with North Wales Police, has been a crew member at the station for eight years.

If successful, she will be in command of the lifeboat when it goes to sea.

There are currently no fully-trained female coxswains at Welsh RNLI lifeboat stations with all-weather lifeboats.

The role involves being in charge of a boat, particularly its navigation and steering.

As part of her training, which she hopes to complete next year, Ms Parry Thomas spent a day in Caernarfon Bay on board the station's Tamar Class lifeboat, under the watchful eye of coxswain Mike Davies.

The lifeboat crew conducted joint exercises with the rescue helicopter.

Image copyright RNLI

Mr Davies said: "With Caryl in command of the lifeboat we put her in different scenarios such as pilotage of the channel on Caernarfon Bar and up the Menai Straits.

"We also deployed our rescue dummy early on in the day and Caryl was tasked with planning the search for the rescue dummy, tasking various crew members to do different jobs such as navigating, plotting a search pattern and doing lookouts.

"We also put Caryl in scenarios such as a fire drill and got her to organise the deployment of the anchor system."

Ms Parry Jones said: 'I've been training under Mike's watchful eye for the last 18 months. Becoming a fully trained RNLI Coxswain is another challenge which I'm determined to overcome."

There are three fully-trained female Coxswains at all-weather lifeboat stations across the RNLI.

They are at Hastings, Hartlepool and Hoylake, and all hold volunteer deputy second coxswain volunteer positions.