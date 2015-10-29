Three still in hospital after Rhos-on-Sea beach rocks crash
- 29 October 2015
Three people remain in hospital after a car crashed through a seafront barrier and fell on to rocks in Conwy county on Wednesday.
A 47-year-old woman, who was one of the injured, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following the incident on Marine Drive in Rhos-on-Sea at about 14:25 GMT.
Another adult and a teenager, believed to be women, were taken to hospital.
North Wales Police is appealing for witnesses.