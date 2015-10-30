Three people die after two-car crash on B5106 near Conwy

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Two of the victims in the crash have been named by police

Three people have died and a fourth is seriously injured in hospital after a car crash in Conwy county.

Two cars collided on the B5106 near Caer Rhun Hall, Caerhun, at about 20:45 GMT on Thursday.

Ross John Dickinson, 32, who was also known as Jodie, and a 29-year-old man in a green Ford Fiesta car died along with Paul Eric Gardner, 82, in a red Peugeot 208.

A 59-year-old woman has "serious life-threatening injuries".

She was a front seat passenger in the Peugeot and is being treated at Denbighshire's Glan Clwyd Hospital.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Ross John Dickinson, who was also known as Jodie, is one of the crash victims

North Wales Police said all four were local to Conwy county.

The coroner has been informed of the deaths.

Chf Insp Martin Best said: "Police family liaison officers have been deployed to each of the families to support them at this very difficult time and our deepest sympathies are extended to them.

"An investigation is ongoing and I would like to repeat an earlier request for any information which may assist us piece together how this collision occurred."