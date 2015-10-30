'Dog bite' seal pup rescued from Anglesey beach

Image copyright RSPCA Cymru Image caption RSPCA said newborn grey seal pups were often found on beaches at this time of year

An injured seal pup, thought to have been bitten by a dog, has been rescued from a beach on Anglesey.

The three-week-old was found close to a public footpath at the back of the beach at Rhosneigr and has since been transferred to a rehabilitation centre.

RSPCA has urged people to keep their dogs away from seal pups.

Inspector Mike Pugh said: "Dog walkers should also be vigilant if they walk their dogs near seal hotspots."