'Dog bite' seal pup rescued from Anglesey beach
- 30 October 2015
- From the section North West Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An injured seal pup, thought to have been bitten by a dog, has been rescued from a beach on Anglesey.
The three-week-old was found close to a public footpath at the back of the beach at Rhosneigr and has since been transferred to a rehabilitation centre.
RSPCA has urged people to keep their dogs away from seal pups.
Inspector Mike Pugh said: "Dog walkers should also be vigilant if they walk their dogs near seal hotspots."