150 protest to support access to Barmouth Bridge

Image caption Campaigners held Save Our Bridge banners as they made their way across the estuary

About 150 people have gathered in Gwynedd to oppose the closure of foot and cycle paths on a coastal bridge, which could result in a 16-mile detour.

Cyclists and walkers met at Barmouth Bridge railway viaduct to urge Gwynedd council not to withdraw its £30,800-a year maintenance grant to Network Rail.

More than 40,000 people have signed a petition supporting continued access to the Barmouth-Fairbourne link.

The council is considering the cut as it tries to make £9m savings next year.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jamie Brooks, of the Barmouth Viaduct Improvement Group, said the bridge was a major tourist attraction and claims the area's economy would suffer without it

Barmouth Viaduct Access Group and sustainable transport charity Sustrans organised Saturday's "day of action" on the bridge to emphasise its value.

The pathway has spanned the Mawddach estuary for 148 years and is part of the Wales Coast Path and Lôn Las Cymru Holyhead to Cardiff cycle route.

If closed, walkers could face a 16-mile (26 km) diversion.

Image caption Cyclists and walkers took part in the demonstration on Saturday