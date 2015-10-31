Man in hospital after caravan fire at Bryngwran, Anglesey

A man has been taken to hospital with minor burns following a fire at a static caravan on Anglesey.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze near High Street, Bryngwran, at 00:05 GMT on Saturday.

A service spokeswoman said the fire, which spread to a nearby house and shed, was caused by smoking materials.

The casualty was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.