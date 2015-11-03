Plans for third lane on Britannia Bridge shelved

Image copyright Geograph/Ian Capper

Plans for a third lane on the Britannia Bridge to resolve congestion over the Menai Strait have been shelved.

Transport Minister Edwina Hart said a third lane would be "less safe" than the existing two lanes.

In a letter to Ynys Mon AM, Rhun ap Iorwerth, Mrs Hart said a new bridge would resolve the congestion issues on Britannia Bridge.

A Welsh government spokesman confirmed it was developing a business case for a third crossing.

Mr ap Iorwerth said he was pleased at the news and called for a "big push" to deal with the congestion.

The Plaid Cymru AM, who has campaigned for a new bridge, said the current set up was "economically damaging" and ran the risk of "Anglesey becoming cut off".