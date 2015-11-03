North West Wales

Plans for third lane on Britannia Bridge shelved

The Britannia Bridge Image copyright Geograph/Ian Capper

Plans for a third lane on the Britannia Bridge to resolve congestion over the Menai Strait have been shelved.

Transport Minister Edwina Hart said a third lane would be "less safe" than the existing two lanes.

In a letter to Ynys Mon AM, Rhun ap Iorwerth, Mrs Hart said a new bridge would resolve the congestion issues on Britannia Bridge.

A Welsh government spokesman confirmed it was developing a business case for a third crossing.

Mr ap Iorwerth said he was pleased at the news and called for a "big push" to deal with the congestion.

The Plaid Cymru AM, who has campaigned for a new bridge, said the current set up was "economically damaging" and ran the risk of "Anglesey becoming cut off".

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites