Malaria-hit Ash Dykes from Colwyn Bay resumes Madagascar trek

A Welsh adventurer is continuing his trek through Madagascar after contracting malaria.

Ash Dykes from Colwyn Bay, Conwy county, was struck down with the potentially deadly disease last month while travelling the length of the island off Africa.

The 25-year-old wants to be the first person to trek through the centre, from the southern tip to the north.

Unrest forced him into remote areas where the risk of malaria is high.

"I was suffering with severe sickness and hallucinations," he said.

"It was at this point I knew something was seriously wrong."

After travelling three hours by car for medical tests in Fianaratsoa, it was confirmed he had the most deadly strain of the disease.

"It's been a tough couple of weeks but I'm recovering well and am determined to finish the expedition," he said.

The Adventurer of the Year 2015 has set out to achieve a world first expedition, trekking 1,800 miles (2,900 km) through the country whilst summiting its eight highest peaks.

