An ex-north Wales police chief has been charged with further alleged child sex offences.

Gordon Anglesea, 78, of Old Colwyn, was charged with two counts of indecent assault and one serious sexual assault.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 1982 and 1983. He is due to appear at Mold Magistrates' Court on 17 November.

His arrest is part of an inquiry into allegations of historical sexual abuse in the north Wales care system.