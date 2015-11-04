Conwy Falls hydro power plan prompts bid to abstract water
Controversial plans to use river water from a beauty spot in Conwy Valley for a £12m hydro power project have gone out to public consultation.
RWE Innogy has applied for a licence to abstract water from the River Conwy to supply its proposed new hydropower scheme at Betws y Coed.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is holding the consultation as part of its assessment of the plans at Fairy Glen.
RWE Innogy revealed its plans three years ago and held a consultation.
NRW said its assessment would also consider if the water can be abstracted with minimal impact on the environment, including the protected Fairy Glen Wood.
Opponents want Snowdonia National Park Authority to reject the plans which would also need further consents from NRW.
Sian Williams, from NRW, said: "The River Conwy is an important natural asset for the area and we'll be conducting a thorough assessment of the proposals before we decide whether to allow it to go ahead."
The consultation on the Conwy Falls project runs until 19 November.