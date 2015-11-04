North West Wales

Lifetime ban for Stena Line passenger after fight

A passenger has been given a lifetime ban from travelling with a ferry firm after a fight broke out on a service from Dublin to Holyhead, Anglesey.

North Wales Police said a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after the ferry docked on 27 October.

He has been bailed pending further investigations.

Stena Line confirmed the ban was put in place after an incident involving two passengers.

