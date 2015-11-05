New home needed for dogs after owner dies in Conwy crash

Image copyright Snowdonia Animal Sanctuary Image caption Susie (left) and Jilly (right) are both 'well trained' according to the sanctuary

A dogs home has launched a bid to find new owners for two pets left homeless following a fatal motorbike crash.

The pets were taken in by Snowdonia Animal Sanctuary, after 72 year-old Jennifer Taylor was killed in a crash near Betws-Y-Coed in Conwy.

Susie, a 12-year-old collie and Jilly, a 10-year-old cairn terrier were brought into the sanctuary in October.

"They didn't eat for two days," said Anne de Berry, owner of the sanctuary.

"They were very stressed, so quiet and so frightened, they kept looking down the road for her."

The dogs are both now "a lot happier", so the centre hopes to find them both loving new homes, although not necessarily together.

"I don't think they're bothered about being homed together, they just tolerate each other", Mrs de Berry said.

The dogs' owner Mrs Taylor lived in Dolgarrog.

She was the passenger on a BMW bike when it collided with a Nissan Qashqai on the A470 close to Waterloo Bridge in the town on 4 October.