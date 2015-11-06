Gwynedd councillor cleared of £7,500 'blackmail plot '

Image copyright Gwynedd council Image caption Councillor Christopher James O'Neal was found not guilty

A Gwynedd councillor has been cleared of an alleged £7,500 blackmail plot.

Christopher James O'Neal, 36, of Llanfairpwll on Anglesey, was charged with demanding the money with menaces from a business person on 27 December 2013.

He cried in the dock as the jury found him not guilty of the charge at Mold Crown Court on Friday.

"I am just so glad that all this is over," he said after the verdict was given.