Gwynedd councillor cleared of £7,500 'blackmail plot '
- 6 November 2015
- From the section North West Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A Gwynedd councillor has been cleared of an alleged £7,500 blackmail plot.
Christopher James O'Neal, 36, of Llanfairpwll on Anglesey, was charged with demanding the money with menaces from a business person on 27 December 2013.
He cried in the dock as the jury found him not guilty of the charge at Mold Crown Court on Friday.
"I am just so glad that all this is over," he said after the verdict was given.