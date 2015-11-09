Two men 'serious' after being cut free from Bangor crash

Two men have serious injuries after being cut free from a crash in Bangor, Gwynedd.

The Seat Ibiza and a Renault Megane collided on the A4087 Caernarfon Road in the direction of Faenol at about 21:20 GMT on Sunday evening.

The two drivers had to be freed by fire service crews before being taken to the nearby Ysbyty Gwynedd.

The road was closed until about 01:00 on Monday, and police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.