1,000 sheep thefts prompt Operation Fleece in north Wales

The theft of 100 sheep from a Gwynedd village means about 1,000 sheep have been stolen in north Wales over the last 12 months, say police.

They have launched Operation Fleece to combat the crime following the latest theft in Pennal, near Machynlleth.

North Wales Police are also investigating the theft of 50 sheep in a separate incident in the village.

There have been 20 rustling incidents in the region in the last 12 months, said Sgt Rob Taylor.

Other recent incidents have seen 40 sheep stolen from the Bangor University Farm at Abergwyngregyn, Gwynedd, and 18 sheep were taken from Llanfairfechan, Conwy county, at the weekend.

Sgt Taylor, from North Wales Police's rural crime unit, said: "We are looking at this as a priority and we will be involving other agencies, such as the farming unions and trading standards and we hope to be putting the thieves soon before our courts.

"These people know the business and have the methods and contacts to dispose of the animals."