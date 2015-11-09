Mountain litter among Snowdon concerns among residents

Image copyright Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team Image caption The summit of Snowdon on a busy day

Litter on Snowdon and dogs worrying sheep are among the issues concerning people living in the mountain's shadow.

The landscape's popularity for recreation has a "significant" effect on local people, said a group helping to maintain the area.

Snowdon Partnership, made up of public organisations and interest groups, held a consultation to hear concerns.

A meeting is being held on Monday in Llanberis, Gwynedd, to discuss the impact of recreation on the area.

It is the climax of a series of meetings for local people, businesses and other users of Snowdonia National Park.

The partnership wants to use the feedback to inform its plans to "develop and deliver the best possible management of this iconic mountain".

Image caption Snowdon has about 475,000 visitors each year

Some people raised concerns about footpath erosion due to the volume of walkers while others highlighted walkers' pet dogs worrying livestock as well as the natural landscape being affected by invasive species like rhododendron, Himalayan balsam and Japanese knotweed.

Several people suggested charging commercial companies hosting big events in the area and one contributor claimed tourists and walkers were "abusing resources that attract them here".

Snowdon Partnership includes Snowdonia National Park Authority, The National Trust, Snowdonia Society, Gwynedd and Conwy councils, Snowdon Mountain Railway, Natural Resources Wales, as well as farming unions and mountain rescue teams.

The feedback from October's consultation is being discussed at a meeting at the Royal Victoria Hotel in Llanberis on Monday evening.