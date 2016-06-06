Image copyright Family picture | Police

A van driver has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a 75-year-old pedestrian by careless or inconsiderate driving in Gwynedd.

Grandmother Dorothy Jones, 75, died in the incident last July while walking her dogs at Talysarn, Caernarfon.

Iwan Ynyr Roberts, 41, from Pwllheli, was granted unconditional bail by Caernarfon magistrates on Monday.

Magistrates agreed to hear the trial which is due to start on 21 July.