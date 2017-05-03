Storm Barbara-damaged Ysgol Rhosgadfan reopens to pupils
- 3 May 2017
A Gwynedd school has reopened more than four months after part of its roof was ripped off by Storm Barbara.
Ysgol Rhosgadfan primary classrooms were moved to the village sports club and the Cae'r Gors education centre after the storm in late December 2016.
The building has now been repaired by Gwynedd council and reopened to pupils on Tuesday.
The school also received donations from the public.