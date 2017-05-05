Plaid Cymru holds majority on Gwynedd council

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The dramatic moment as lots are drawn to decide a Gwynedd seat after a dead heat in the local elections.

Plaid Cymru has retained its majority on Gwynedd council at the local elections.

The party held control having won 41 seats, Llais Gwynedd six and independents 26. Labour and Liberal Democrats had one each.

Lots had to be drawn after a dead heat between Plaid Cymru and an independent candidate for the Hendre ward seat.

Ward results are also being announced for Conwy and Anglesey, after counting got underway on Friday.

In Conwy, the Conservatives lost one seat, Pentre Mawr, in Abergele, to an independent candidate.

Turnout on Anglesey was 45.9%, down from 51% in previous local election.

In Gwynedd, lots were drawn after Plaid Cymru's John Wynn Jones and independent Richard Medwyn Hughes got exactly the same number of votes.

The council's chief executive Dilwyn Williams drew the lot - and Richard Medwyn Hughes was duly elected councillor for Hendre.

