Bodedern, Anglesey National Eisteddfod line-up announced

Image caption Elin Fflur headlines the closing Saturday

The open air stage at the Anglesey National Eisteddfod has been announced.

The Friday night spot has been taken by pop group Eden with a performance they promise will be "like nothing we've ever seen at the Eisteddfod".

Lleden, with Tara Bethan, Sam Roberts, Rhys Jones, Heledd Watkins and Wil Roberts, also take to the stage the same night.

Fleur de Lys and Cordia also perform, while Elin Fflur headlines the closing Saturday.

The Eisteddfod takes place at Bodedern from 4-12 August.