Snowdonia alpine coaster: First riders on new £1.5m ride

A new £1.5m toboggan ride in Snowdonia is to welcome its first riders.

The 0.6-mile (1km) elevated coaster at Zip World Fforest, near Betws-y-Coed, is the first of its kind in the UK.

It allows riders to control their speed while travelling at up to 25mph (40kmh) through 10 bends. The attraction opens on Wednesday but local school children will get a sneak preview on Tuesday.

Creator Zipworld also run Europe's longest zipline above Bethesda's Penrhyn quarry.