Man's murder arrest in search for missing Tracy Kearns

Image copyright North Wales Police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder by police searching for a missing woman in Conwy county.

Mother-of-two Tracy Kearns, 43, of Kinmel Bay, has not been seen since about 20:00 BST on 7 May.

A 48-year-old man, who police said is known to Ms Kearns, has been arrested.

Supt Sian Beck, of North Wales Police, said Ms Kearns' mother alerted officers on Wednesday after she failed to meet a friend as arranged.

She added there would be an increased police presence in Kinmel Bay as officers continue their search and carry out inquiries.

Ms Kearn is described as 5ft 3ins (1.6m) tall with sandy coloured shoulder-length hair.