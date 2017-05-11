Plaid puts forward sole candidate for Anglesey council leader

Plaid Cymru is expected to lead Anglesey council, after nominations for the post of leader closed with only one nomination.

Llinos Medi Huws was understood to be the only candidate left after independent Ken Hughes withdrew.

Some independents were criticised for supporting a Plaid-led administration rather than an independent leader.

Mr Hughes said he was disappointed independent councillors had not united to form an administration.

On 4 May, Plaid gained two seats, overtaking the independents to become the largest group on the island's authority, with 14 seats, leaving no party in overall control.

Labour councillor John Arwel Roberts said he was "very disappointed" some Independents had decided to support Plaid.

The new council leader will be formally elected at a meeting on 23 May.