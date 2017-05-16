North West Wales

Walker killed in Snowdonia fall named as Exmouth man

Tryfan from Glan Dena footpath Image copyright Terry Hughes/Geograph
Image caption The man was walking with his daughter on Tryfan, near Capel Curig, Snowdonia

A man who died after falling a "considerable" distance while walking in Snowdonia has been named.

John Gerrard Wynne, 61, of Exmouth, Devon, was walking with his 26-year-old daughter on 3,000ft (100m) Tryfan when he fell on Sunday.

They were descending down the South Gully when they decided to turn around but Mr Wynne slipped. He is believed to have fallen more than 200ft (60m).

He was airlifted to hospital in Bangor where he died.

Chris Lloyd, of Ogwen Valley mountain rescue team, said the pair had been walking in the area over the weekend when they took a wrong path down the mountain.

An inquest is expected to be held into Mr Wynne's death.

