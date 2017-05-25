Bangor researchers study gambling public health impact

Image copyright PA

An investigation to help understand gambling addiction and its impact on health in Wales has been launched.

About 1.1% of the Welsh population are problematic gamblers, according to recent figures from the Gambling Commission.

Researchers from Bangor University and Public Health Wales (PHW) are hoping the research will lead to better support for those with addictions.

Prof Mark Bellis of PHW said it was important to understand the risks.

He said: "Developments in the gambling industry and related advertising mean it is important that we understand the risks to public health in Wales represented by the gambling industry and that we work with partners to ensure that everyone, but especially the most vulnerable, are protected from any associated harms."