Manchester attack: Woman 'saved' by phone out of hospital

Image caption Lisa Bridgett was at the concert with her daughter

A woman believed to have been saved by her mobile phone in the Manchester arena bombing has been released from hospital, nine days after the attack.

Lisa Bridgett, from Gwynedd, was hit by a steel nut, which severed a finger and passed through the phone before lodging in her nose.

The explosion after a concert by US singer Ariana Grande killed 22 people and left 116 in hospital.

Mrs Bridgett's family said she is comfortable, but needs more treatment.

About 50 people are still being treated for injuries at eight hospitals, including 17 people in critical care.

A total of 14 people remain in custody as part of the investigation into how Salman Abedi carried out the suicide attack on 22 May.

Image copyright Steve Bridgett Image caption Her mobile phone probably slowed down the nut that hit her, Mrs Bridgett's husband said

Mrs Bridgett, who lives on the Llŷn Peninsula, had been at the concert with her daughter and her daughter's friend.

Her husband Steve said her phone probably slowed down the nut and said she felt "very lucky to be alive".

She had surgery the day after the attack, and needed further operations for a fractured ankle and a large wound on her thigh.

She left hospital on Tuesday and a family spokesman said she is "comfortable and recovering well, but will have to return for further treatment".