Holyhead chef jailed after police messaging sting

A chef who sent a lewd picture and video of himself to an undercover police officer posing as a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for 10 months.

Neil William Evans, 31, of Wian Street, Holyhead, Anglesey admitted three counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Caernarfon Crown Court heard he was unaware he was contacting an officer involved in a social media sting.

In one post he said: "I could be locked up for talking to you."

Prosecuting barrister Matthew Curtis said Evans used messaging services WhatsApp and Kik in December 2016 to conduct sexually explicit conversations with what he thought was a teenager called Courtney.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told him: "It's clear that your behaviour was persistent despite the initial reluctance of what you thought was a 13-year-old girl and this wasn't a one-off.

"You had been conducting searches of Kik for other girls as young as 13."

Evans, who said he knew it was wrong to exchange sexual messages, must register as a sex offender for 10 years and a sexual harm prevention order was made for 10 years.

Elen Owen, defending, said he had been suffering a serious cocaine addiction and added: "The disinhibiting effect of the drug must have had a part to play."