Five arrests in Llandudno Junction drug trafficking raids
- 6 June 2017
- From the section North West Wales
Five people have been arrested in a series of drug trafficking raids.
Officers targeted several addresses, "predominantly in the county of Conwy," police said.
Dyfed-Powys Police, the National Crime Agency and North Wales Police were all involved in the operation and armed officers assisted as a precaution.
The men were all arrested in Llandudno Junction and are in custody while investigations continue.