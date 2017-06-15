Police car on 999 call crashes in Llanerchymedd, Anglesey
- 15 June 2017
A police car has crashed while responding to an emergency call on Anglesey.
North Wales Police said the incident involved just one vehicle on the B5111 in Coedana, Llanerchymedd at about 17:30 BST.
The road has been closed and diversions are in place.
Two police officers are being treated for minor injuries at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.