Body of Anglesey man recovered from Menai Strait
- 27 June 2017
- From the section North West Wales
The body of a man from Anglesey has been recovered from the Menai Strait.
North Wales Police was called to a stretch near Bangor at about 10:45 BST on Tuesday following reports of a man in the water.
Police said the man's body was recovered within an hour. The death is not being treated as suspicious.
The man has been identified and his is next of kin and the coroner have been informed.