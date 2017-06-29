Old Colwyn baby 'injured after brick thrown through window'

A baby is believed to have been injured after a brick was thrown through a window.

The incident happened in the St David's area of Old Colwyn, Conwy county, at about 09:30 BST on Wednesday.

North Wales Police said a man, 29, has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assault.

Insp Kelly Isaacs said: "I would like to reassure the local community that we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident."