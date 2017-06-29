Deganwy Marina on sale for £2.5m

Image copyright Cooke & Arkwright

A marina on the Conwy estuary is being put up for sale for £2.5m by the Crown Estate.

Deganwy Marina includes berths for 165 vessels, boat stands and yacht cradles as well as a workshop and offices.

The marina, which was developed in 2004, is currently operated by Quay Marinas Limited.

Rod Perons, of joint agents Cooke & Arkwright, said the development provided an "exclusive atmosphere" for sailing enthusiasts.

The Crown Estate is owned by the Queen, but its land and assets are managed by an independent board.

This week it announced its annual income, returning £328.8m to HM Treasury, up 8.1% on 2015-16.