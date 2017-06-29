115 Bangor University staff face compulsory redundancy

Image copyright David Stowell/Geograph

About 115 members of staff at Bangor University are facing compulsory redundancy.

The university, which announced 170 jobs were at risk in June, said the figure has been partly reduced by a voluntary severance scheme.

It said it needs to save £8.5m to address "significant financial challenges" and plan for "changes to income and expenditure".

A formal consultation period is under way and will close in September.

Vice-chancellor Prof John G Hughes said: "Whilst the number of posts at risk has reduced, it is still a significant number and we will continue to seek ways in which we can further reduce the need for compulsory redundancies."

In May, Aberystwyth University said up to 150 jobs "could be at risk" as it tried to make cuts of £11.4m and University of Wales Trinity Saint David has asked staff to consider voluntary redundancy.