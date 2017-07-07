Cow shot in face with dart in Llanfairpwll, Anglesey

Image copyright North Wales Police/Twitter Image caption Police described the incident as "shocking"

A cow has been injured after being shot in the face with a dart on Anglesey.

The incident happened in the Llanfairpwll area on Thursday.

Police said the cow was "ok" and the recovered dart would be tested for DNA evidence in the hope of tracing the attacker.

Sgt Rob Taylor, of North Wales Police's rural crime team, described it as a "shocking crime" and urged people with information to identify those responsible.

He tweeted: "At what point does a person think 'I'll shoot a cow in the face with my crossbow today'... this person needs catching and catching soon."

"Once we've recovered DNA from the bolt, it's then time for the offender to wonder who it is, every time their door bell goes".

Image copyright North Wales Police/Twitter Image caption The dart was about 6.5in in length

Image copyright North Wales Police/Twitter Image caption The dart was recovered and will be tested for evidence