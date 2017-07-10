Motorcyclist killed following crash near Betws-y-Coed

Image copyright Google Image caption The fatal crash happened on the A5 between Betws-y-Coed and Swallow Falls

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the A5 in Conwy county.

Police said the 27-year-old from Merseyside was travelling between Betws-y-Coed and the Swallow Falls landmark when the incident happened just before 13:00 BST on Sunday.

A Mitsubishi towing a trailer, and a Citroen C-Crosser SUV were also involved.

North Wales Police has appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

"In particular, we are keen to speak to the occupants of a car which was following two minibuses towing trailers, as the buses were slowing down to make a left turn," said Insp Alun Davies.