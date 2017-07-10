Motorcyclist killed following crash near Betws-y-Coed
A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the A5 in Conwy county.
Police said the 27-year-old from Merseyside was travelling between Betws-y-Coed and the Swallow Falls landmark when the incident happened just before 13:00 BST on Sunday.
A Mitsubishi towing a trailer, and a Citroen C-Crosser SUV were also involved.
North Wales Police has appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.
"In particular, we are keen to speak to the occupants of a car which was following two minibuses towing trailers, as the buses were slowing down to make a left turn," said Insp Alun Davies.