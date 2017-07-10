Man held over fatal motorbike crash in Cerrigydrudion

From the section

Image copyright Google

A van driver has been arrested following a crash in which a motorcyclist died.

The biker was killed following an incident on the A5 at Cerrigydrudion, Conwy county, at about 19:10 BST on Sunday.

North Wales Police said the 46-year-old driver of a VW Transporter van remains in custody on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

It was the second fatal motorbike crash on Sunday but neither were connected.

The other incident happened near Betws-y-Coed.