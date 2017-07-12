Plans to dismantle Victoria Pier in Colwyn Bay approved

Image copyright Conwy Council Image caption A section of the pier collapsed into the sea in February

Plans to dismantle the Grade II-listed Victoria Pier in Colwyn Bay have been approved by councillors.

The structure began to collapse in February after being closed since 2008.

Engineers at Conwy council, which owns the pier, say the collapse of the sea end has weakened other sections.

The council's planning committee granted permission to dismantle the pier and rebuild a small part of it closest to the land end.

The committee also gave retrospective permission for a section which had already been dismantled on safety grounds after the collapse.

But the final decision will be made by the relevant Welsh Government minister.