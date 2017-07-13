North West Wales

Dog wardens in Conwy county scrap fines for advice

Dog owners in Conwy county who take their pets to off-limit beaches will be issued with advice instead of on-the-spot fines.

Dog wardens will only issue fines to owners who ignore requests to remove their pet or put it on a lead.

A council meeting heard an elderly lady was reluctant to walk her dog after receiving a fine.

Cllr Mike Priestley told the meeting: "She doesn't want to go out with her dog any more. Surely that's not good."

Private company Kingdom Security will continue to patrol dog control and dog exclusion areas.

