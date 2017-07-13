Man charged after biker's crash death near Cerrigydrudion

From the section

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Aidan McNicholl's hobbies included mountain biking, motorbikes and martial arts

A man has been charged with causing death by careless driving following a crash in north Wales.

Aidan Dominic McNicholl, 36, from Bromborough, Merseyside, died after his motorcycle collided with a VW Transporter van on Sunday.

The incident happened on the A5 near Cerrigydrudion, Conwy county.

The van driver, 46, will appear before Llandudno Magistrates Court on Friday.