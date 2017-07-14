Snowdonia foal who lost mum following walkers dies

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The foal was being fed from a bottle

A foal which was rescued after becoming stranded from his mother on Snowdonia has been put down.

The pony followed a family down a mountainside near Coedty Reservoir, above Tal-y-Bont in Conwy county, for about four miles earlier this month.

The foal collapsed and was carried further by the family but there was no way of reuniting him with his mother.

The RSPCA had said he was "thriving" after being taken to stables but his condition took a turn for the worse.

People have been urged to try and stop foals following them for long distances.