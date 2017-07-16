Injured man rescued from Snowdonia peak amid strong winds

Image copyright Eric Jones/Geograph Image caption Craig yr Ysfa near Tal-y-Bont is a popular spot for climbers

A man has been rescued from a Snowdonia peak overnight after injuring his hip and leg while abseiling down a gully.

Mountain rescue teams from two bases were called to Craig yr Ysfa near Tal-y-Bont, Conwy county.

A helicopter from Caernarfon was unable to reach him due to strong winds so it flew rescuers to the base of the climb.

The man was carried to a team vehicle, transferred to an ambulance at about 02:15 BST on Sunday and taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd Hospital in Bangor.