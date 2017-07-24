Tracy Kearns: Man denies Kinmel Bay murder
- 24 July 2017
- From the section North West Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has denied murdering his partner after her body was found following a police search.
The body of 43-year-old former supermarket manager Tracy Kearns was discovered in Kinmel Bay, Conwy county on 13 May.
Anthony James Bird, 49, from Kinmel Bay was remanded in custody following his 25-minute appearance at Mold Crown Court.
His trial is due to start on 13 November.