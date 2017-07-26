Koenigsegg One:1 supercar pulled over by police

Image copyright Facebook/ NWP Road Policing Unit

A motorist in one of the world's fastest and most expensive road cars was pulled over by police for having no number plate.

North Wales Police's road unit posted on Facebook: "Even if your car is worth well in excess of a million pounds you still need a number plate like everybody else."

The Swedish-made Koenigsegg One:1 model was stopped on the A55 on Anglesey.

There are just seven models of the car in the world, including one prototype.

Versions can drive at 439 km/h (273 mph) and cost millions of pounds.