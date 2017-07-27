Boy, 17, dies after two-car Capel Curig crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A4086 between Penygwryd hotel and Capel Curig

A 17-year-old boy has died after a road crash near Capel Curig.

A girl, also 17, was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor after the crash, which happened on the A4086 at about 07:00 BST on Thursday.

Four others were also taken to hospital, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The boy's family is being supported by specialist officers, and police have appealed for witnesses.