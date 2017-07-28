Walker dies on Tryfan after '30m Snowdonia fall'

Image copyright Terry Hughes/Geograph

A walker is believed to have fallen 30m to his death on a Snowdonia mountain.

Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team said a woman and her three teenage sons found the body of a man on Tryfan on Thursday at about 16:00 BST.

The man, thought to be in his 20s or 30s, is from the north west of England.

Rescuers believe the man fell 20 or 30m (65ft-100ft) while trying to descend a gully on Heather Terrace which is blocked by two large rocks.

"It is probable that the casualty descended to one of the steps and tried to find a way round to the side but slipped to his death," a mountain rescue team spokesman said.

"Our thanks go to the family group for staying with the casualty and our thoughts are with the casualty's relatives."