Holyhead girl Molly Owens, 5, missing with wanted father

A five-year-old girl has been reported missing and is thought to be with her father, who failed to appear in court.

Molly Owens, of Holyhead, Anglesey, is believed to be with Brian George Owens.

Owens, 26, was due to be sentenced at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court on Friday but did not show up.

Ch Insp Sharon McCairn of North Wales Police said: "We are concerned for Molly's whereabouts and are appealing to anybody who may have information to contact us."

Police have not said what Owens was due to be sentenced for, but a warrant for his arrest has been issued and police have urged him to get in touch so they know he and Molly are safe.

Molly has shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes and sometimes wears pink glasses - it is not known what she was wearing when she went missing.

Owens is 5ft 9in tall with a slim build, short brown hair and blue eyes.